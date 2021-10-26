JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

