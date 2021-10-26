Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $24.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,774.98 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

