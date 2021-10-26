Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €137.49 and its 200-day moving average is €139.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

