Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Shares of GLOP opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.