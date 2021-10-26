Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 7,993 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 369.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $276.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.19 and its 200 day moving average is $315.27. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.