John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,491. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $980.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

