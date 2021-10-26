John Bean Technologies (JBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $149.65 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

