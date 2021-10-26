Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $431.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

