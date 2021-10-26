JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 52,575 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGNS opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

