JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,107,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESE opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

