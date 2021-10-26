JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Griffon worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Griffon by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

