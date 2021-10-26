JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 480,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNVY. Truist Securities began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Shares of CNVY stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Convey Holding Parent Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

