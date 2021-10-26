JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 54,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

