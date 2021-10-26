JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $30.00 Price Target for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.