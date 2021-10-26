JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,691 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

