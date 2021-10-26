JT Stratford LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,668,000 after buying an additional 3,236,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 993,391 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

