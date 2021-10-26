JT Stratford LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

Amazon.com stock traded up $85.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,405.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,381.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

