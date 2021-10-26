JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 61.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,469,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.91 on Tuesday, hitting $655.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,256. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $312.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

