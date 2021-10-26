JT Stratford LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

