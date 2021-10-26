JT Stratford LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 778,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $934.50. 2,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $895.23 and a 200-day moving average of $871.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

