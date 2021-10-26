JT Stratford LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

DHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.56. 30,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,850. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

