JT Stratford LLC Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.61. 116,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,471. The company has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,250 shares of company stock valued at $133,478,705. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.