JT Stratford LLC Sells 5,959 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. 140,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,746,809. The company has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

