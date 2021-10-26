KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,180 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,848 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 650,992 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 283,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of KALV opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $406.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

