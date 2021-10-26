Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$4.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$4.69.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.57 million during the quarter.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

