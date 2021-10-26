Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $394.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

