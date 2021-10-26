Katalyo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $116,567.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00077538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00103869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.18 or 1.00241396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.49 or 0.06801478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.