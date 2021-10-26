Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 201,257 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure comprises 0.9% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

NYSE:KMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 114,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

