KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. 281,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

