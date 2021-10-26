KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $71,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in KE by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KE by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 771,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in KE by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in KE by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of KE stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

