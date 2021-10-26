Kearny Financial (KRNY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $13.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kearny Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

