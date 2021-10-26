KeeperDAO Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $175.52 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $284.18 or 0.00458598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00053985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00217779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00104733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

