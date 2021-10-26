Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,719 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

SRCE opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

