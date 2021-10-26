Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,767 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,686,000 after acquiring an additional 207,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 224.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

