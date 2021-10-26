Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.