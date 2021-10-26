Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,601 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of SunOpta worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 859,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 384,666 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

