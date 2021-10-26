Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 150,998 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,998 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.52% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at $655,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $768.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

PLYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

