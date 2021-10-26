Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,317 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in Denbury by 2,691.9% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 131,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 126,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after buying an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $22,689,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Denbury by 90.5% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 79,233 shares during the period.

DEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

