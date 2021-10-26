Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 664,722 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 664,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Full House Resorts by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 61,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,872. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

