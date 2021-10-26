Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Sells 139,413 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,413 shares during the period. Coty accounts for approximately 4.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Coty worth $27,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coty by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,866,000 after acquiring an additional 498,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Coty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 237,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

