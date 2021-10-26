Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $144.44.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kimberly-Clark stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $510,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.