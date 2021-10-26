Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kimberly-Clark stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $510,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

