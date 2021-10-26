Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

