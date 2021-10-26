Kineko (KKO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $218,512.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and $218,512.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00070443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00077293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00102297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.71 or 0.99910564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.87 or 0.06653868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021583 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

