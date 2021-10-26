Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.

KC has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $74.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 56.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.