Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $165.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average is $168.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

