Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €73.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.64 ($107.81).

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €87.92 ($103.44). 200,322 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €85.85. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

