KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. 5,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

