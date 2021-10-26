KLA (KLAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KLAC opened at $343.23 on Tuesday. KLA has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $374.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.



KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

