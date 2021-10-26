Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €31.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.